Apple Music now groups different versions of the same albums

Apple Music has tweaked the way it organizes different versions of the same album, as spotted by Federico Viticci of MacStories. Now, if you tap on an album in Apple Music, any alternate versions will appear below the tracklist in a section called “Other Versions.”

Viticci points out a few specific examples in a tweet. Tap on Death Cab for Cutie’s Transatlanticism, for example, and two other versions of the album are available: Transatlanticism Demos and Transatlanticism (10th Anniversary Edition). Additionally, these alternate versions are now hidden by default when you view all of an artist’s albums. So those two other versions of Transatlanticism are only available if you tap through the original album (or if you use the general search function).

Not only is this a nice way to declutter an artist’s page and place the focus on main studio albums, but it makes sense to group bodies of work that belong together.

Looks like Apple has brought back one of the best features from Beats Music with Apple Music: Other Versions of the same album.



This section collects remasters, reissues, remixes, demos, deluxe editions, and explicit/clean versions of the same album. pic.twitter.com/0FrHmxkqsP — Federico Viticci (@viticci) February 18, 2020

It doesn’t appear to be as broad a feature as suggested, however. For example, opening up Death Cab for Cutie’s Codes and Keys (Deluxe) album doesn’t slot in Keys and Codes (Remixes), indicating that this is strictly constrained to full album rereleases.