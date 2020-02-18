Google Stadia is coming to Samsung, Asus, and Razer phones on February 20th

Google announced today that Stadia will work on some Android phones from Samsung, Asus, and Razer starting on February 20th. Up until this point, Stadia only worked on certain Pixel phones.
Here’s the full list of the 19 newly supported phones, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 line that’s releasing on March 6th:
- Samsung Galaxy S8
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Active
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy S9
- Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9
- Samsung Galaxy S10
- Samsung Galaxy S10E
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone 2
- Asus ROG Phone
- Asus ROG Phone II
These new additions — combined with the current support for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, and Pixel 4 — mean that you can now play Stadia games on 26 different Android phones. Stadia’s iOS app doesn’t let you play games, though, so you will have to keep waiting if you want to play Stadia games on your iPhone or iPad.
In January, Google promised to bring more than 120 games to the cloud gaming service in 2020, so there should be more content on Stadia throughout this year. It announced five of those new games last week.
