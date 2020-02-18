Google Stadia is coming to Samsung, Asus, and Razer phones on February 20th

Google announced today that Stadia will work on some Android phones from Samsung, Asus, and Razer starting on February 20th. Up until this point, Stadia only worked on certain Pixel phones.

Here’s the full list of the 19 newly supported phones, which includes the Samsung Galaxy S20 line that’s releasing on March 6th:

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Razer Phone

Razer Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone II

These new additions — combined with the current support for the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3A, Pixel 3A XL, and Pixel 4 — mean that you can now play Stadia games on 26 different Android phones. Stadia’s iOS app doesn’t let you play games, though, so you will have to keep waiting if you want to play Stadia games on your iPhone or iPad.

In January, Google promised to bring more than 120 games to the cloud gaming service in 2020, so there should be more content on Stadia throughout this year. It announced five of those new games last week.