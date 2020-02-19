Samsung’s Z Flip glass covering is ready for non-Samsung foldables

Samsung’s display unit has provided further details on the glass used in the Galaxy Z Flip and pointed to its potential wider adoption on non-Samsung foldables in the future. Yonhap reports that the 30-micrometer-thick covering is the result of a collaboration with glass manufacturer Dowoo Insys, in which Samsung Display holds a minority stake. Samsung Display currently provides display technologies to a variety of smartphone manufacturers, including the OLED panels found in Apple’s recent iPhones.

Although the Z Flip’s display is covered by this new ultra-thin glass (UTG), the glass layer is protected by an additional layer of plastic that YouTube channel JerryRigEverything found was highly susceptible to scratching. Removing the plastic layer caused the screen to break (similar to what we saw with Samsung’s original Galaxy Fold), which shows that the layer is still integral to the display unlike regular aftermarket screen protectors. Samsung Display claims that its glass is “tough, yet tender” and able to withstand 200,000 folds.

Nevertheless, commercialization of Samsung Display’s ultra-thin glass is a big step for foldable devices, since companies now have a major manufacturer to turn to for their foldable glass needs. Yes, its durability has come into question, but that could improve over time as we’ve seen with each successive generation of Corning’s Gorilla Glass.