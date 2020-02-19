How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

On Wednesday night, six Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, to make their case to voters only a few days out from the state’s caucuses on Saturday, February 22nd. The stage will be stacked with familiar faces, but former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg will be debating for the first time this election season.

How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?

The second February Democratic debate will be live-streamed on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, the Nevada Independent’s website, and on the NBC News app. The Noticias Telemundo Facebook page will also stream the night’s events, as will the NBC News and MSNBC Facebook pages.

You will also be able to stream the debate live on NBC’s own streaming app, NBC News Now, on devices like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

What time does tonight’s Democratic debate start?

The debate will begin at 9PM ET on February 19th, and it is expected to last two hours.

Which candidates will be onstage?

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Two other candidates, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Tom Steyer, did not qualify for the debate but are stilling in the running for the nomination.

Who are the moderators?