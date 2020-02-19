How to mute a single word on Twitter

While most of us are aware that we can mute conversations or other accounts on Twitter, it wasn’t until I saw this wonderful tweet by @nonprofWHIT that I realized you could also mute a specific word. And you can do it straight from a tweet — as long as you’re using the iPhone’s Twitter app:

If you’re using the Twitter app on an iPhone, it’s a quick-and-easy process:

Long-press on the word you want to mute.

Choose “Mute” from the pop-up menu.

You’ll be sent to a page where you can choose from where you want to mute the word (your timeline or notifications), from whom (anyone or people you don’t follow), and the duration (forever, 24 hours, seven days, or 30 days).

If you’ve got an Android phone, don’t despair. You can also mute words from the Android Twitter app (or, for that matter, from the iOS Twitter app) through the app’s settings. It’s not quite as fast as doing it directly from a tweet, but it’s just as effective.

Select the notifications tab (the bell icon on the bottom of the screen).

Tap the gear icon on the top right corner.

On an Android phone, tap “Muted words.” On an iPhone, tap “Muted” > “Muted words.”

On the “Muted words” screen, tap the plus sign and enter the word you want to mute. You then get the same choices as to where, from whom, and duration.

If you no longer want to mute the word or you want to extend the mute time, return to the “Muted words” screen, tap on the word in question, and choose the corresponding option (“Delete word” or “Extend mute time”).

Mute a word from your desktop

And finally, if you’re tweeting directly from Twitter’s website, you can mute a word from there as well.

On your desktop, from the left-hand menu, click on “More” > “Settings and privacy” > “Privacy and safety.”

In the right “Privacy and safety” column, scroll down and click on “Muted” > “Muted words.” Click on the plus sign in the upper right corner.

You might get a pop-up window telling you that by muting a word, you won’t get notifications for tweets that use that word or see it in your timeline. Click on “Got it.”

As with the mobile Twitter apps, you can choose whether to mute from your timeline or notifications, from anyone or people you don’t follow, and for how long.

When you’ve made all your choices, click on “Save.”

If you want to unmute any words, go back to the “Muted words” column. Click on the red crossed-out volume symbol to the right of the word, and then click “Unmute” on the pop-up window that appears.