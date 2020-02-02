Marvel gives first looks at Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision Disney+ series during Super Bowl

Marvel Studios used its big Super Bowl advertising spot to quickly tease three upcoming Disney+ series: Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision.

There wasn’t much footage from any of the series, but there was enough glimpses to tease fans. The Falcon and the Winter Solider saw Anthony Mackie’s Sam “Falcon” Wilson pick up Captain America’s shield and maneuver around with it. The series picks up where that arc ended, as Steve Rogers’ best friends try to navigate a world he’s no longer in. The show brings back Mackie’s Wilson and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky “Winter Solider” Barnes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame ended with Steve Rogers handing over his Captain America shield to Sam. The teaser also showed a glimpse of Zemo’s return, the villain made famous in Captain America: Civil War.

WandaVision’s footage showed off scenes of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision interacting with each other in a house. The show was previously teased at Disney’s biennial D23 convention as a surreal sitcom-like take on their relationship. Loki had the least amount of footage, but showed actor Tom Hiddleston back in the role.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider is one of two big Marvel series hitting Disney+ this year. The company previously announced that WandaVision would receive a 2020 release date, moving up from its original 2021 window. Both WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Solider will tie into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Much like what The Mandalorian was to Lucasfilm, all eyes will be on The Falcon and the Winter Solider as Marvel’s first big Disney+ series. Since Disney has launched Disney+, big changes behind-the-scenes have shed light on how important the integration between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the TV shows will be going forward. Kevin Feige, the visionary behind the MCU, now oversees all of Marvel Entertainment. Prior to the Disney+ launch, Jeph Loeb oversaw the various Marvel shows on various Disney networks, and streaming services like Hulu and Netflix. That changed late last year.

Now, Feige oversees everything Marvel, both cinematically and on the TV side. The Falcon and the Winter Solider will be joined by the aforementioned WandaVision this year, followed by Loki, Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moonknight in the coming years.