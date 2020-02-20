Fortnite: Chapter 2’s new season is all about secret agents and well-muscled cats

Fortnite’s latest season is shaken, not stirred. After months of waiting, the second season of Fortnite: Chapter 2 is finally here, and it introduces a secret agent theme to the battle royale game. That includes new “top-secret hideouts” scattered across the island, more stealth gameplay features like “decoy grenades” and secret passages, as well as the usual assortment of new characters and skins to unlock if you purchase this season’s battle pass.

The battle pass skins include the likes of Peely the banana in a tuxedo, a cat henchmen named Meowscles who can make his pecks dance, and a man with golden hands. Deadpool is also the latest licensed superhero to join Fortnite’s cast, though it’s not clear yet how you unlock him.

There are some interesting new twists when it comes to character customization. Season 2 introduces two factions — Ghost and Shadow — and you can unlock a variant version for each of the new characters by completing missions. However, you can only unlock the variant from one faction, and your choice is permanent. So you really have to think hard if you want a white or black muscle cat. Similarly, there’s a new character called Maya, and you can customize 10 different aspects of her appearance, including clothing, hairstyle, and even tattoos and face paint. It’s a big shift for Fortnite, which historically has only featured premade character skins.

Epic also says there will be new limited time modes based on the theme, which will include things like infiltrating bases and taking out henchmen. Not coincidentally, yesterday, Epic Games also provided some details on changes coming to the “team rumble” mode in season 2, which includes welcome additions like better-quality weapons and unlimited glider redeployment. The new season also means more content and options for creative mode.

Chapter 2 debuted back in October, after a dramatic — and record-breaking — black hole event that saw the game go offline for several days. It represented a huge shift for Fortnite, introducing a brand-new island at the expense of the original and all of its history. Since then, the new island has been home to a Halloween event, a guest appearance from Star Wars director J.J. Abrams, Rickrolls, and new cosmetics based on popular streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins.