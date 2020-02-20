Samsung blasts Galaxy phones worldwide with weird ‘1’ notification

In what appears to be a curious accident, Galaxy phone users worldwide have received a mysterious notification from Samsung’s Find My Mobile app. The alert, which several users are reporting, simply reads “1” with another “1” below it.

Our own executive editor Dieter Bohn received the notification on his Galaxy Z Flip, which he is in the process of testing for review. Tapping the alert seemingly does nothing beyond closing the notification shade.

Samsung’s Find My Mobile service allows owners of Samsung devices to remotely locate or lock their smartphone or tablet, back up data stored on the devices to Samsung Cloud, delete local data, and block access to Samsung Pay. It’s no wonder some Galaxy owners are freaking out.

Anyone else get that find my mobile push notification that just about gave me a heart attack?



Jesus christ Samsung — Josh Broom (@BroomDoom) February 20, 2020

Aw shit I got this weird "find my mobile" notif and my dumb ass clicked on it and nothing happened but I'm lowkey creeped out now — Heaven's lust (@SusetheViktoria) February 20, 2020

Samsung isn’t the first company to send out bizarre notifications to a wide audience. Last year OnePlus accidentally blasted its users with garbled text and Chinese characters in what turned out to be a failed internal test for a software update.

The Verge has contacted Samsung for more information on what’s behind today’s mystery alert.

Samsung Care Ambassador: "From what I can tell, this is a some test on Samsung's end to assure services are working. U expect Samsung will make an official statement explaining but I want to mention it now to hopefully put some of you at ease."



Feels like we're in good hands. /s — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) February 20, 2020

Update February 20th, 3:25AM ET: Story updated with additional details about Samsung’s Find My Mobile service.