Twitter now makes it easier to add new tweets to old threads

Twitter has tweaked its UI to make it easier to add new tweets to old threads. (No, it’s not an “edit tweet” feature.) As you’re composing a new tweet, you’ll be able to pull down a view of your past tweets and threads into the composition window. Previously, you’d have to go back and find the thread, then add the new tweet at the end.

It looks like the “continue thread” feature is now available to some users on Twitter’s iOS app, according to TechCrunch.

Now you can add a Tweet to one you already Tweeted, faster! pic.twitter.com/j3ktAN6t5o — Twitter (@Twitter) February 19, 2020

Here’s how it will work: while composing the new tweet, choose which older tweet you want to connect the new tweet to. Then click on the three dots menu in the older tweet and choose the “continue thread” option. The new tweet will now become part of the original thread.

It’s the latest tweak to the threading feature that Twitter introduced in 2017, which allows compositions of tweetstorms all at once, rather than forcing users to reply, reply, reply to tweets in chronological order so that they would be connected. Last month, it updated its iOS app so that users could better see replies from people they follow.

The Verge has reached out to Twitter to clarify if and when the new “continue thread” feature will be made available to all users, and we will update when we hear back.