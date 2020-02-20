T-Mobile’s OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is getting faster with a software update

The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren was T-Mobile’s second 5G smartphone, but thanks to the complexity of 5G networks, it’s actually going to get even faster mobile internet today, months after its original release, thanks to a new software update.

The update allows for the phone to use T-Mobile’s 600MHz LTE and 600MHz 5G networks simultaneously, which the company says will improve download speeds as well as enable more reliably accessible 5G uploads in more places. Similarly, T-Mobile says that the dual-connection update will help it offer more upload bandwidth to customers across 5G and LTE networks.

T-Mobile, like other carriers, is taking a broad approach to its 5G network, with a low-band 600MHz network designed to provide wider national coverage, albeit at slower speeds than the more limited mmWave technology. That said, T-Mobile also has plans to utilize Sprint’s mid-band 2.5GHz network for faster, more localized speeds once that merger is completed later this year for more concentrated areas as well as its own nascent mmWave network for small but highly saturated areas (like city centers or sports arenas).