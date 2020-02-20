Twitch debuted a new extension for the League of Legends community this week, allowing viewers to keep track of streamers by displaying details on their overall performance in matches and how they use their favorite champions. League of Legends is famously complicated to watch (and play), and this tool could help to make the gameplay clearer to new audiences.

If a League of Legends streamer installs the tracker, it will give viewers an interactive panel displaying the match’s scoreboard, the in-game artifacts they equip for their champions, and gameplay statistics such as how many kills or assists the streamer, their teammates, and members of the opposing team had during the match. In addition, the new extension also includes a match history, allowing viewers to see what order the streamer brought items in during the match.

The inclusion of a real-time stats tracker has been highly requested by fans of League of Legends. Riot Games’ free-to-play MOBA is one of the most viewed games on Twitch, with a concurrent daily player count estimated at 8 million. This new Twitch extension not only mainstreams the process of keeping up to date with League of Legends’ streamers, but it could potentially provide indirect ways to help viewers get better at playing the game.