This AirPods case case looks like a Game Boy

Do you need a case for your AirPods case? Perhaps not, but the accessory accessories are increasingly popular, whether your personal style extends to crocheting or leather. And what if it looked as cute as this Game Boy-inspired design from Elago?

Making things that make your gadgets look like other gadgets is kind of Elago’s thing. Witness their stands that turn the Apple Watch into a Macintosh or an iPod, for example. The AW5 Game Boy case is available in black or the Game Boy’s classic light grey color scheme, which would seem the obvious pick. Elago says it’ll still work with wireless chargers.

Both versions are on sale now for $12.99.