LG V60 ThinQ shown off in leaked press render

A press render claiming to be LG’s unannounced V60 ThinQ has been published by Android Headlines, showing a handset with a small teardrop notch, a dedicated Google Assistant button, and a gold frame. Although not confirmed by the leak, the phone was expected to be announced at the now-cancelled Mobile World Congress. Text on the phone’s display reads February 24th, the day MWC 2020 was originally scheduled to begin.

Although the image doesn’t show the rear of the device, a previous leak suggested that the LG V60 ThinQ will be equipped with a quad-camera array, four microphones, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, making LG one of the few manufacturers to still offer it on a flagship device (LG does love a good DAC). The leak also claimed the phone will have a 5,000mAh battery, up from the 4,000mAh battery found in last year’s 5G-ready LG V50 ThinQ. Separate leaks have claimed the Android 10 phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB of RAM.

There’s no sign of LG’s dual-screen accessory for the V60 ThinQ, which Yonhap reported in December would be announced at MWC. LG announced a similar accessory with its previous G8X handset, which could be used to give you enough screen real estate to do two things on the device, such as watching YouTube on one screen while browsing the web on the other.

With MWC now cancelled, it’s unclear when LG might announce its V60 ThinQ, or when the phone might be released. When LG initially withdrew from the trade show, it said that it would be “holding separate events in the near future to announce its 2020 mobile products.” With the device presumably ready for a late February reveal, these “separate events” can’t be too far away.