Google’s Stadia adds four SteamWorld games to its lineup

Google’s streaming-based Stadia game service has had a rocky start since it launched last year, but Google has been trying to bolster that with more games. The latest are four titles from the SteamWorld series: SteamWorld Dig, SteamWorld Dig 2, SteamWorld Heist, and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech.

For those unfamiliar with the series, SteamWorld Dig and SteamWorld Dig 2 are more metroidvania-style exploration games that see players digging their way through a vast underground world. SteamWorld Heist is a turn-based strategy game with an emphasis on a bullet-bouncing mechanic. And SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is a “roleplaying card game.”

Of those four games, SteamWorld Dig 2 and SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech will be given away for free to Stadia Pro subscribers when they launch, too.

There are four more titles that can be added to the list of the more than 120 games (including ten exclusives) that Google promised would launch on Stadia this year. That said, there’s notably no release date for any of the four SteamWorld titles yet — not the most encouraging sign to see from a service that has already had an issue with overpromising and underdelivering new titles.