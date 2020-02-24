Best Picture winner Parasite will stream exclusively on Hulu beginning April 8th

Questions about where Parasite would stream flooded Twitter after the movie won Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, and now people finally have an answer: Hulu.

Hulu announced today that Parasite would be available to stream exclusively on its service beginning on April 8th. The streamer has an overall deal with studio Neon, which produced Parasite. Their partnership also landed Hulu streaming rights to I, Tonya, Three Identical Strangers, The Beach Bum, and Honeyland following their theatrical releases since the deal was inked in 2017.

Parasite, a film about a lower-income family infiltrating a wealthy household only to learn a much darker secret, is one of the highest-rated and critically acclaimed movies of 2019. It netted director Bong Joon-ho four awards at this year’s Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. Parasite is also the first film from a South Korean director to win Best Picture and the first with a primarily Asian cast. It beat out Joker, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Marriage Story, Little Women, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Jojo Rabbit to win the award.

“Once you overcome the one-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films,” Joon-ho said at the Golden Globes after winning the award for Best Foreign Language Film.

Considering Hulu is only in the United States right now, there are questions about where Parasite will stream internationally. A Neon representative didn’t have any additional information to share about international streaming rights. Disney, which controls a majority stake in Hulu, plans to bring the streaming service to international territories beginning in 2021, CEO Bob Iger told investors on a recent earnings call. There’s still no concrete announcement as to when that will happen or which regions will get it first.