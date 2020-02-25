This AirPod-holding Apple Watch band is either brilliant or incredibly dumb

If you have a habit of misplacing your AirPods, this new Kickstarter campaign might have the answer: stick them on your Apple Watch band.

The AirBand is a new silicon band for the Apple Watch that doubles as a holder for your AirPods, with two loops located below the Apple Watch screen. It’s supposed to work with both the AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

The design and concept sound silly. When using it, your AirPods are just dangling there out in the open for everyone to see, and they won’t charge while in the loops. AirPods also come with a pocket-sized charging case, meaning AirPods owners already have something portable in which to store their earbuds.

A note on crowdfunding: Crowdfunding is a chaotic field by nature: companies looking for funding tend to make big promises. According to a study run by Kickstarter in 2015, roughly 1 in 10 “successful” products that reach their funding goals fail to actually deliver rewards. Of the ones that do deliver, delays, missed deadlines, or overpromised ideas mean that there’s often disappointment in store for those products that do get done. The best defense is to use your best judgment. Ask yourself: does the product look legitimate? Is the company making outlandish claims? Is there a working prototype? Does the company mention existing plans to manufacture and ship finished products? Has it completed a Kickstarter before? And remember: you’re not necessarily buying a product when you back it on a crowdfunding site.

But it’s practical in some ways. Matt Youngblood, the project’s creator, said the product is supposed to serve as a temporary AirPods holder in situations when the pocket-sized case isn’t the best solution or you don’t have it on hand. “There are often times where the AirPod case just isn’t convenient,” Youngblood said. The Kickstarter video shows a few possible places the band could come in handy, like trying to pay for something at the store, or working at a cafe and putting them down while you focus on something else.

The project is being funded on Kickstarter with a goal of $10,000. Youngblood says that the product has already been tested and has a manufacturer lined up. He’s turning to Kickstarter to secure funding for the materials needed to begin production on the product. If you want to back the project, you can pledge a minimum of $20 to secure at least one AirBand, with the product slated to ship to backers sometime this April.