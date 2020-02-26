Mercedes-Benz’s subscription service now includes high-performance AMG models

Mercedes-Benz’s subscription service just added a new tier consisting of the automaker’s high-performance AMG models. Subscribers to this tier will get access to 11 models, including sedans, coupes, roadsters, and SUVs “powered by AMG’s signature handcrafted V8 engines,” the company says. Of course, you’ll have to pay a significant amount more for these cars than the rest of Mercedes’ lineup.

The German carmaker first rolled out its Collection subscription service in Atlanta in 2018 with the goal of appealing to customers who want to have access to a fleet of fancy cars, but don’t necessarily want to own one. The service is only available in Atlanta and Nashville.

It consists of three tiers

It consists of three tiers: Signature for $1,095 a month, Reserve for $1,595 a month, and Premiere for $2,995 a month. A one-time $495 joining fee is also required. Each plan includes insurance, roadside assistance, service, and maintenance as well as a “personal concierge” who will flip you from one vehicle to another.

The AMG-exclusive tier will set you back $3,595 per month, but you’ll have access to nearly a dozen high-performance models. These include the G63 SUV, GTC Coupe, GT Roadster, GT63 4-Door Coupe, and E63 S Wagon. Each boasts plenty of horsepower thanks to the automaker’s signature 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engines. However, this tier will only be available in Atlanta.

Car companies have been experimenting with Netflix-style subscription services for over a year as they seek to appeal directly to millennial consumers who are less inclined than previous generations to own or lease their own vehicle. Those efforts have run into interference from dealers who see subscriptions as undercutting their business model.

Many more automakers beyond Mercedes-Benz are trialing subscriptions, like BMW, Porsche, Audi, Volvo, Cadillac, Nissan, and Jaguar. Even the big car rental companies, Hertz and Enterprise, are getting in on the action. Most of these subscriptions are only available in specific cities and are still in the pilot phase.

Mercedes Collection will undoubtedly appeal to customers who are drawn to a simplified payment structure and the flexibility to swap to a newer car sooner than a traditional lease or finance plan, as well as access to a higher-quality vehicle than a daily rental from the airport.