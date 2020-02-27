Tinder swipes right on ‘Swipe Night’ by renewing it for a second season

Tinder has renewed Swipe Night, its in-app Choose Your Own Adventure-style series, for a second season that’s expected to premiere this summer, as first reported by Variety. The first season debuted last October.

Swipe Night is a weekly series, with each episode about five minutes long. In each episode, you have to swipe to select different options about paths and choices presented to you, and those decisions are added to your profile in the hopes that they can be conversation starters with potential matches.

“Entertainment has always been a human connector,” said Elie Seidman, Tinder CEO, in a statement given to The Verge. “We had a theory that our members would find this completely new and innovative experience natural to their Tinder experience — and they did. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring a new season of Swipe Night to Tinder this summer and give our members another opportunity to form connections and start conversations.”

“Millions” of people tuned into the first season and helped increase matches by 26 percent and conversation on the app by 12 percent, Tinder says. Karena Evans will return as the director for the new season, and the company also says it will release the first season of Swipe Night internationally on March 14th.