WeWork’s fall is so wild that it’s getting a second TV series, this one for Apple

WeWork was 2019’s soap opera of a company, and its story was so wild that it will be the focus of a second TV series, Variety reports.

The second series will be developed by Apple and the showrunner of Apple TV Plus series Little America, according to Variety. (Disclosure: Little America is adapted from a series by Epic Magazine, which is owned by Vox Media, The Verge’s parent company.) The series will be based on David Brown’s WeCrashed podcast from the podcast network Wondery.

WeWork’s story should make for good TV

Variety’s report doesn’t indicate when the series might be released. But if or when it does, WeWork’s story should make for good TV.

Last summer, WeWork was gearing up for massive initial public offering. Shortly after its S-1 came out — which, among other things, revealed how CEO Adam Neumann was a risk factor to the company and how his wife or a family trustee would pick a new CEO if anything happened to him — the IPO fell apart.

Then there was the profile of Neumann that included some ultimately damning stories. One was about how Neumann once left a cereal box full of weed on a private jet. Another was about the time he gave tequila shots to employees shortly after firing seven percent of his staff. Neumann eventually quit and got the equivalent of nearly $1.7 billion exit package to let SoftBank take over the company.

The first TV series was announced in December and will star Nicholas Braun, better known as Cousin Greg on HBO’s Succession, as Neumann. (Disclosure: The Verge’s features editor, Kevin Nguyen, went to high school with Braun.) A film about WeWork is in the works as well, Variety reported last year.