Save on Jabra’s Elite 65t truly wireless earbuds, white noise machines, and more

Jabra’s Elite 65t truly wireless earphones aren’t the newest to hit the market, but they’re still easy to recommend if you’re looking for a set that offer good sound quality, reliable wireless connectivity, and a comfortable fit. If you don’t want to spend more than $100 on wireless earbuds, you should check out Best Buy’s deal. They’re $90, down from their usual price of around $130, and currently, all three colorways are available at this price (beige / gold, titanium / black, and copper / black).

Prices for refurbished sets of the Elite 65ts are down to around $50 depending on where you shop, but $90 is an especially great price if you want the product to be new in the box. Amazon is also offering this deal, though just for the titanium / black colorway.

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 610 is a mouthful of a name, but it’s also an affordable robot vacuum and mop. It’s tough to find this model new on Amazon for less than $250, but Daily Steals is offering a special deal to Verge readers who are interested in picking one up. Put the offer code VERGEOZMO in at checkout, and you’ll be able to purchase the device for $190.

The Ozmo 610 will arrive in its retail packaging, and since it’s new, it has a one-year warranty.

If I think about the technology that has a tangible positive effect on my well-being, my white noise machine immediately comes to mind. I take it with me on every vacation and work trips, and as soon as I turn it on, it’s lights out for me. Whether you need help getting to sleep or know someone in your life who might benefit from having one of these, a well-rated noise machine from DreamEgg is steeply discounted today on Amazon.

Usually $30, it’s 50 percent off today. That’s a good price, especially since this model has a few perks that usually guarantee a premium, like a headphone jack for private white noise listening as well as a rechargeable battery.