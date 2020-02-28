Two things that grabbed our attention this week at The Verge was Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO. So that’s what took up a lot of discussion on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast.
Executive editor of The Verge and co-host of The Vergecast Dieter Bohn published his review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra this week, and the podcast expands upon it, focusing mostly on the camera (pun intended, I guess, since this is edited).
In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander returns to discuss the news that altered her week significantly: Bob Iger has stepped down as Disney CEO. Julia explains how this will affect Disney’s business and who’s in charge now.
There’s a lot more news sprinkled throughout the show — like Paul’s weekly segment “A plurality of puffs,” some new phones announced after Mobile World Congress was canceled, and updates on specs for the upcoming Xbox series X — so listen through here or on your preferred podcast player to hear it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra review: shutter bug
- Samsung pledges to improve Galaxy S20 camera after reviewers see issues
- Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO, replaced by Bob Chapek
- Meet Bob Chapek, Disney’s new CEO and the Tim Cook to Iger’s Steve Jobs
- Disney’s new corporate synergy nightmare is personified in Simpsons promo
- New Juul patent application hints at AI-powered vape to help users quit nicotine
- Apple’s new Mac Pro and Pro Display technology overviews show off just how ‘pro’ they are
- Sony did a phone with a headphone jack!
- LG’s new V60 ThinQ 5G shows steady evolution for a company in need of big change
- Amazon’s Eero routers get updated with Apple’s HomeKit support
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus review: better sound, even better stamina
- Huawei announces the Mate XS foldable with a more durable display and faster processor
- Xbox Series X official specs: AMD CPU, 12 teraflop GPU, SSD, and more
- Microsoft’s Xbox Series X will be able to resume games even after a reboot
- Microsoft confirms Xbox Series X will support “four generations of gaming”
