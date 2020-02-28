 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vergecast: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera issues and Bob Iger steps down as Disney CEO

Dieter reviewed Samsung’s new flagship phone

By Andrew Marino
Two things that grabbed our attention this week at The Verge was Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO. So that’s what took up a lot of discussion on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast.

Executive editor of The Verge and co-host of The Vergecast Dieter Bohn published his review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra this week, and the podcast expands upon it, focusing mostly on the camera (pun intended, I guess, since this is edited).

In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander returns to discuss the news that altered her week significantly: Bob Iger has stepped down as Disney CEO. Julia explains how this will affect Disney’s business and who’s in charge now.

There’s a lot more news sprinkled throughout the show — like Paul’s weekly segment “A plurality of puffs,” some new phones announced after Mobile World Congress was canceled, and updates on specs for the upcoming Xbox series X — so listen through here or on your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

