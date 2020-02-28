Two things that grabbed our attention this week at The Verge was Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra and Bob Iger stepping down as Disney CEO. So that’s what took up a lot of discussion on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast.

Executive editor of The Verge and co-host of The Vergecast Dieter Bohn published his review of the Galaxy S20 Ultra this week, and the podcast expands upon it, focusing mostly on the camera (pun intended, I guess, since this is edited).

In the second half of the show, Verge reporter Julia Alexander returns to discuss the news that altered her week significantly: Bob Iger has stepped down as Disney CEO. Julia explains how this will affect Disney’s business and who’s in charge now.

There’s a lot more news sprinkled throughout the show — like Paul’s weekly segment “A plurality of puffs,” some new phones announced after Mobile World Congress was canceled, and updates on specs for the upcoming Xbox series X — so listen through here or on your preferred podcast player to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week: