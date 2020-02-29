As the leader of The Verge’s Pride & Prejudice (2005) fan group, I obviously went to go see Emma last weekend. It was great! The trailer made me worried that the film would be too stylized and stark, but I was actually really impressed at how it balanced those elements were while still telling the straight story.

The film uses a lot of the stylized humor to set up its characters and world, then slowly fades it out as the drama ratchets up. Emma’s father is constantly ridiculous, a key love interest is dressed down before he’s built back up, and a secondary character is annoying to exaggerated lengths, nicely setting up how she later impacts the plot.

Finding that balance between stylized humor and natural storytelling always seems challenging, and I love how much it happens in setups and payoffs here. It all tends to work together, with the funnier moments (like the introduction of an elaborate picture frame) cooling down and setting up important moments down the road where those ridiculous elements are now just part of the scenery.

Check out nine trailers from this week below.

Westworld

Last week, HBO put out the first trailer for Westworld season 3 — but naturally, because this is Westworld, there was also a series of hidden trailers for fans to uncover... which they quickly did. There’s some very cool new imagery in the one above. You can also check out another two here. The show returns on March 15th.

Tales From the Loop

Chances are, sometime in the last decade, you saw a gorgeous sci-fi painting online showing strange machines in rural landscapes. Those paintings from Simon Stålenhag are now being turned into a TV series on Amazon, and so far, it looks like the series is doing a good job of building out his wonderful worlds. The show premieres on April 3rd.

Candyman

Jordan Peele produces this new take on Candyman, a 1992 horror movie that explored racial segregation in Chicago. This trailer mostly highlights the slasher elements, but there’s obviously a lot more for the film to explore. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from Watchmen stars. The film comes out on June 12th.

Betty

One of my favorite movies of 2018 was Skate Kitchen, which built a fictional story around an all-women skate group in New York City. Now the director behind that movie is teaming up the same crew of skaters again to make a TV series around them. It should be sweet. It starts on May 1st.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Madam C.J. Walker was the first woman in America to become a self-made millionaire, born to enslaved parents and eventually launching a hugely successful beauty product line for black women. Now, Netflix is turning her story into a series starring Octavia Spencer. It comes out on March 20th.

The Eddy

La La Land director Damien Chazelle is making a limited series for Netflix, and obviously, it’s about jazz. This teaser doesn’t show much, but it’s worth keeping an eye on. The show debuts on May 8th.

Charm City Kings

Meek Mill costars in this film about a teenager in Baltimore who gets in over his head while trying to join the local dirt bike scene. The film debuted at Sundance, and now it’s headed to theaters on April 17th.

Bad Education

HBO has a new movie coming out with a wonderfully eclectic cast — Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, and Ray Romano — about a beloved Long Island school superintendent who turns out to have been stealing millions of dollars over decades. It’s based on a true story. The movie premieres on April 25th.

Saint Maud

A24 has a new horror movie coming up, and you know what that means. That said, this one actually looks like it’s a lot more of a standard fare horror pic with lots of blood and creepy religious imagery. It comes out on April 3rd.