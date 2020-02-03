Quibi drops new trailers for Will Forte and Idris Elba shows ahead of April launch

Short-form video platform Quibi has released new teaser trailers on its YouTube channel that give a first look at some of the new shows coming to the mobile-focused streaming service. The trailers, as well as the company’s recent Super Bowl commercial, are part of Quibi’s efforts to try and convince people to subscribe to the new service when it launches on April 6th.

One show, Flipped, is about a couple (Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson) who are trying to compete on a house-flipping reality TV show and find a huge stash of money in the wall of a house:

Another, Elba Vs. Block, pits actor Idris Elba and rally car driver Ken Block against each other in what look like a number of wild car stunts:

And in The Fugitive, Kiefer Sutherland stars as a detective trying to find out who is responsible for bombing a Los Angeles train platform:

Episodes of each Quibi series, which also include Chance the Rapper’s Punk’d series, other celebrity-helmed shows, and more, will be four to ten minutes long. (Disclosure: Vox Media, which owns The Verge, has a deal with Quibi to produce a Polygon Daily Essential, and there have been early talks about a Verge show.) When the service launches, you can subscribe to a tier with ads for $4.99 per month or a tier without ads for $7.99 per month.

The Verge sat down with former HP CEO and current Quibi CEO Meg Whitman and Quibi founder and Hollywood producer Jeffrey Katzenberg at CES to learn more about the service, including its Turnstyle feature that lets you instantly switch between portrait and landscape when you’re watching a show. Quibi is a bold bet, with a lot of money behind it and a lot of big-name talent signed up. But we’ll have to wait and see whether Quibi’s approach, and its slate of shows, can survive in the streaming wars.