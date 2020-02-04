Nevada Democrats drop plans to use app that delayed Iowa caucus results

Nevada Democrats say they won’t use the app that misreported Iowa caucus results and led to delays in declaring a winner. Democrats in Nevada had planned to use the same app to report the results of their caucus at the end of the month, according to CNN. The party now says it will not use the app due to the blunder in Iowa.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd,” said William McCurdy II, chair of the Nevada State Democratic Party, said in a statement. “We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.”

NV Dems Statement on the Iowa Caucus: pic.twitter.com/Yyf6ArV4ie — NV Dems (@nvdems) February 4, 2020

The statement doesn’t rule out Nevada Democrats using some other app, but the party clearly seems to be aware of the pressure not to mess up reporting after the problems in Iowa.

Details on the app and its creation are still vague. HuffPost reported that it was built by a company named Shadow and that Iowa Democrats paid $60,000 for it, which is a surprisingly low sum to develop such a critical tool.

Nevada Democrats said in January that they had “developed a reporting application” to make the caucus more accessible and transparent.

As Iowa caucus results started to be reported last night, the app became the center of a number of different issues. Caucus volunteers were unable to download it or log in, according to The New York Times, and those who managed to report results still didn’t get the proper results through. Iowa Democrats later said a “coding issue” prevented the entirety of the results from being transmitted. The party says it’s validated that results were properly recorded, however, and it intends to release them later today.