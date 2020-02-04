Samsung leaks images of its new Galaxy S20

Samsung appears to have accidentally revealed the Galaxy S20 in a set of leaked marketing images posted to its own website, as spotted by WinFuture.

The images confirm a few things that were already rumored about the phone, including the Galaxy S20 name (instead of the S11, which would technically be next by current Galaxy naming standards), a hole-punch selfie camera, and a tall camera bump. The screenshots also revealed a new gray case with LEDs, which is similar to the LED case Samsung released for last year’s Galaxy S10.

The images of the Galaxy S20, which were apparently posted on Samsung’s online store in a European country, were pulled quickly, according to WinFuture. This isn’t the first time Samsung has accidentally posted official marketing materials to its own website; the company leaked the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus just a day before they were set to be announced last August.

The timing of the leaked photos is unfortunate for Samsung, as the company’s Unpacked event, where it is expected to announce the S20, is just a week away, on February 11th. In addition to what’s been revealed by Samsung itself, the S20 is expected to come in three different variants, including a new “Ultra” model that looks to be a spec monster. All three of the new phones are expected to have 120Hz displays, 5G support by default in the US, and camera upgrades across the board.

At Unpacked, Samsung is also expected to announce a new vertically folding phone, rumored to be called the Galaxy Z Flip, which was allegedly shown off in a video this past weekend.