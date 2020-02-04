Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser is leaving the company

Dan Houser, co-founder of Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar Games, will leave the company in March. The news comes from an SEC document registered by publisher Take-Two Interactive (via @Nibellion on Twitter). This move comes after an “extended break” taken by Houser that started in the spring of 2019. Rockstar Games was founded in 1998, and Dan Houser contributed prominently to the company’s successful franchises, including Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Red Dead Redemption, and more.

Take-Two Interactive is the holdings company for Rockstar Games, and it hasn’t officially announced the departure yet. Here’s the snippet in full, straight from the document:

After an extended break beginning in the spring of 2019, Dan Houser, Vice President, Creative at Rockstar Games, will be leaving the company. Dan Houser’s last day will be March 11, 2020. We are extremely grateful for his contributions. Rockstar Games has built some of the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful game worlds, a global community of passionate fans and an incredibly talented team, which remains focused on current and future projects.

