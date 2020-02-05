How to check and update your Philips Hue firmware

According to a firm called Check Point Software, a recent vulnerability in Philips Hue smart lightbulbs could allow malware to be installed on the Philips Hue Bridge that lets it access your internet connection and the devices connected to it. (Apparently, this hack doesn’t apply to the version of Philips Hues’ smart lights that feature Bluetooth.)

Before you get too worried, know that Philips Hue patched this vulnerability in mid-January, and your hardware should have automatically updated itself to version 1935144040. But it’s always a good idea to check. In case you aren’t sure where to find out if your hardware is patched or how to install the necessary updates, we’re going to show you how to do both.

How to check the firmware version of your Philips Hue Bridge

Open the Philips Hue app on your Android or iOS phone or tablet

Click on the “Settings” tab on the bottom options panel

Scroll down until you see “Software update,” and tap this option

The next page will show all of your devices and their firmware versions. In our screenshot below, the Hue Bridge is displayed at the top of the list of devices. You can see that it has already been updated to version 1935144040.

How to update your Philips Hue device firmware

However, if your hardware (be it a Bridge or just a bulb) is in need of an update, the app will notify you with a solid green bubble, located where the white checkmarks within a green bubble appear in our screenshot. If so, click into it and select “Update.”

While you’re here, enable “Automatic update” at the top of the page for peace of mind in case there is ever another vulnerability that needs an emergency patch.

Once you see white checkmarks next to all of your connected products, you’ll know that security and software updates for your Philips Hue devices are up to date.