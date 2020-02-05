How to cancel Fitbit Coach or Fitbit Premium

Fitbit Coach and Fitbit Premium are the company’s fitness subscription memberships that offer guided health programs from the app / wearable device. Fitbit first came out with its Fitbit Coach program for guided exercises such as HIIT training or body weight workouts, then followed up with a Fitbit Premium program last summer. This latest program offers wellness reports, meditation programs, and other health coaching for improved eating and sleep habits.

If you pay for one you also get the other — provided Fitbit Premium is available in your region. The membership costs $10 a month or $80 a year, though Fitbit gives you the first week for free on a trial when you first set up your device.

If the seven-day trial isn’t cutting it for you or you find that you’re not satisfied with the subscription, you can choose to cancel. However, the cancellation process isn’t as simple as signing up, since Fitbit requires you to cancel from wherever you first signed up. And because you can sign up from a variety of places — Google Play, App Store, or the Fitbit mobile app, for example — the steps to canceling will be different for each user.

If you purchased it through Fitbit directly

There are two places where you can sign up for Fitbit Premium: the mobile app or the Fitbit website. If you activated the membership directly from Fitbit:

Head to coach.fitbit.com and log in to your account.

On the upper right side of the screen, click your name and select Settings.

Scroll down to the Subscriptions and Payments section.

Select Edit and cancel the membership. Note that if your subscription is still in trial mode, this section may appear in an orange tab and you won’t be able to cancel from the Fitbit site.

If you indeed come across the orange tab because you’re still in the first week trial, you will have to unsubscribe directly through your device’s app store.

If you subscribed using an Android device

For Android subscribers, you can cancel your membership either using your Play Store app on your mobile device or going to the Google Play Store on your computer.

On a mobile device:

Open up the Google Play app.

Tap on the hamburger icon and then select the Google account that is subscribed to Fitbit. Under that account’s avatar, select Subscriptions.

Select Fitbit to open the “Manage subscription” window.

Choose “Cancel subscription” and confirm to end your membership.

On desktop:

Head to play.google.com and sign in to your Google account.

On the left side menu, select My Subscriptions.

Find the Fitbit app and select the “Manage” link next to it.

Choose “Cancel subscription” and confirm to end your membership.

Note that if you’ve already been billed, the membership will last until the next billing cycle.

If you have an iPhone

For iOS users, you can also cancel Fitbit Premium either from your iPhone or the Mac App Store.

On mobile:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

Select your Apple ID profile, then Subscriptions.

Select Fitbit, then choose “Cancel Subscription” to end your membership.

On a Mac:

Open the App Store app and sign in with your Apple ID.

Click on your profile on the lower left corner, or select “Store” > “View My Account” from the top navigation bar.

Under the Manage tab, click the Manage button next to Subscriptions.

Find the Fitbit subscription and choose to cancel.

If you subscribed at the Microsoft Store

Fitbit also offers its workout programs through the Xbox and PC, so if you signed up for the program from a Microsoft account, you’ll need to head there to cancel.

Head to account.microsoft.com and sign in.

Select the Services & Subscriptions tab from the top navigation bar.

Find Fitbit and click the Manage button under that section.

Select Cancel and follow the on-page steps to confirm.

When all else fails...

If the following methods don’t work for you, you can also call Fitbit’s support team directly at (877) 623-4997.

Credit card companies are starting to offer protection programs to prevent unwanted auto-renewals, but if your bank doesn’t yet offer this feature, you can also check out this guide on how to create temporary IDs to avoid future run-ins with post-trial subscriptions.