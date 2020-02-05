AT&T has added 13 more cities to its low-band 5G network, including large metro areas like Boston, St. Louis, and Atlantic City, and smaller cities like Wichita, Kansas and Dayton, Ohio, bringing the total number of cities on the list to 32. The carrier continues to expand its sub-6GHz network, which has broad range but slower speeds than the mmWave version of its 5G, which thus far AT&T has limited to business customers.
The full list of cities now live on the low-band 5G is as follows:
- California: Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Modesto
- Georgia: Liberty
- Kansas: Wichita
- Massachusetts: Boston, New Bedford
- Maryland: Frederick
- Missouri: St. Louis
- New Jersey: Atlantic City
- Ohio: Dayton
According to AT&T, 50 million customers now have access to its 5G network, and it’s on pace to expand to the rest of the country in the first half of 2020. Its 5G+ mmWave version is live in parts of more 35 cities so far, but it has its limitations — it doesn’t pass through buildings well. (AT&T still has yet to make that portion of its network widely available, though.)