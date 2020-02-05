AT&T has added 13 more cities to its low-band 5G network, including large metro areas like Boston, St. Louis, and Atlantic City, and smaller cities like Wichita, Kansas and Dayton, Ohio, bringing the total number of cities on the list to 32. The carrier continues to expand its sub-6GHz network, which has broad range but slower speeds than the mmWave version of its 5G, which thus far AT&T has limited to business customers.

A quick recap of AT&T’s 5G varieties: 5GE — really just upgraded LTE

5G — uses low-band 850MHz spectrum technology, similar to T-Mobile’s 600MHz network, which will comprise the bulk of the carrier’s 5G network across the US.

5G+ — mmWave 5G, based in high-band radio frequencies (still unavailable to public customers)

The full list of cities now live on the low-band 5G is as follows:

California: Bakersfield, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Oxnard, Modesto

Georgia: Liberty

Kansas: Wichita

Massachusetts: Boston, New Bedford

Maryland: Frederick

Missouri: St. Louis

New Jersey: Atlantic City

Ohio: Dayton

According to AT&T, 50 million customers now have access to its 5G network, and it’s on pace to expand to the rest of the country in the first half of 2020. Its 5G+ mmWave version is live in parts of more 35 cities so far, but it has its limitations — it doesn’t pass through buildings well. (AT&T still has yet to make that portion of its network widely available, though.)