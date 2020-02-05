Motorola’s new foldable Razr torn down on video before it even hits stores

Motorola’s new foldable Razr doesn’t officially arrive until next month, but we’re already seeing teardowns posted online. The first is courtesy of PBKReviews, which posted a detailed teardown video of the device and its folding screen before the phone has even shipped to most customers. The hotly anticipated Razr is available for presale for $1,499, with current orders not shipping until March 3rd, according to Verizon’s website.

The throwback to the Moto RAZR flip phone has inspired feelings of nostalgia among those clamoring for old-school devices, with Motorola delaying the original preorder and launch dates of the new Razr due to higher-than-expected demand. But if this first teardown video is any indication, the Razr will be difficult, if not impossible, for most people to try to repair if it breaks.

The new Razr’s screen is paper-thin and delicate

The 6.2-inch display screen in particular, which is the last part the reviewer gets to, is thin and flexible — as he says, “paper-thin”— and looks delicate enough that it could break when removed from the phone’s metal frame.

The reviewer doesn’t try to pry open the hinge on the video, and he advises heating the glue holding the plastic front cover on the phone to avoid cracking it if you need to lift the cover off. The video also shows the Razr’s two batteries, one on either side of the hinge, and numerous tiny screws and cables that the reviewer carefully removes. Its bottom half houses the fingerprint scanner, as well as the USB port.

The reviewer notes in the comments that the lighting in the video creates some glare at times. The hinge, he notes, is not as “crease-less” after rebuilding the phone as it is out of the box, but the body of the phone feels “very premium,” he adds.