Apple might be releasing a new Apple TV soon

Apple might be preparing to release a new Apple TV sometime soon, as the tvOS 13.4 beta released yesterday references an unreleased Apple TV model, as spotted by 9to5Mac.

The references to the new hardware apparently suggest that the new Apple TV is based on the same architecture used in the A12 and A13 Bionic chips, which could mean that this new model uses one of those chips. The Apple TV 4K that’s available right now uses the A10X Fusion, so an A12 or A13 Bionic chip would be a nice upgrade, though it’s important to note that the A10X already makes the Apple TV 4K one of the most powerful streaming boxes on the market.

The Apple TV 4K came out in September 2017, so it’s been a while since Apple’s streaming box was last refreshed. A new model coming out soon doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility, especially now that Apple has released Apple Arcade, which requires games to work on Apple TV and Apple’s other devices as well as the video streaming service Apple TV Plus. Both services would presumably work well on this potential new streaming box.

Unfortunately, the references 9to5Mac found don’t indicate if Apple plans to change the awful Apple TV remote with this potential new model. Apple, please fix it. We’re begging you.