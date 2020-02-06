Netflix will now let you disable its awful autoplaying feature

Netflix customers have complained for years about the frustrating and annoying autoplay preview feature that occurs on its homepage. Today, the company announced that subscribers can finally disable autoplay functionality.

People can choose to disable autoplay in two different formats: one that automatically starts the next episode in a series and one that autoplays previews while browsing. Netflix rolled out an option to disable autoplay with episodes in a series way back in 2014, but this new setting specifically relates to the autoplay previews on the homepage.

“Current favorite console game: navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos”

Both features have amassed tons of complaints from subscribers and creators. Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out director Rian Johnson tweeted his “current favorite console game: navigating Netflix without triggering autoplay promos.”

There are Reddit threads, YouTube videos, and, of course, tweets from angry customers who have asked Netflix to please, for the love of all that’s good in the world, stop with the annoying autoplay features. One person was so frustrated that they created an entire Twitter account just to ask Netflix to please stop.

It appears Netflix has listened. The company is pointing subscribers to an updated help page on its website to learn how to disable the annoying function.