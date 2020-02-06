The Outer Worlds Switch release delayed due to the coronavirus

Video game publisher Private Division is delaying its Nintendo Switch port of Obsidian Entertainment’s The Outer Worlds due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company announced the news today via Twitter, adding that the virus is “impacting the Virtuos team working on the port,” and that they’d like to give them enough time to properly finish development. The physical version will now be released via cartridge, too, following complaints over the boxed Switch product containing only a download code.

The coronavirus continues to have unexpected consequences on the game industry. Earlier today, Nintendo told customers in Japan that production and shipments would be delayed due to supplies produced in China. That includes the highly anticipated Animal Crossing-themed console. Obsidian’s first-person RPG was originally expected to launch on Switch March 6th.

We’re delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know! — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

In a followup tweet, Private Division added that the Virtuos team is fine, “but their office has remained closed during this time. We’re working with the team to determine an updated development timeline, and will share more regarding a new launch date shortly.” Virtuos, which developed the Switch versions of games like Dark Souls: Remastered and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, is a company game developers and publishers contract to help them develop ports, and a number of its employees are based in the Chinese cities of Chengdu and Xi’an.