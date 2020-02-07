How to watch tonight’s Democratic debate online

It’s been a wild week with the Iowa caucuses mess, the State of the Union, and impeachment, but we’re closing it out with the last Democratic debate ahead of the New Hampshire primary. On Friday, seven familiar faces will take the stage at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, to make their cases to US voters for the eighth time.

How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?

ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR are all hosting tonight’s Democratic debate. Unlike other debates before it, Hulu subscribers will be able to stream tonight’s debate along with pre- and post-show coverage from ABC News. Apple News will provide live ABC News streams of the event through its app, too.

If you’re looking to watch it from your laptop or phone for free and without an app, the debate will be available on ABC.com and the ABC News YouTube channel.

What time does tonight’s Democratic debate start?

The debate will begin at 8PM ET on February 7th and is expected to last three hours.

Which candidates will be onstage?

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT)

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Tom Steyer

Andrew Yang

Who are the moderators?