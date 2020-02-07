This week on The Verge, we saw tech troubles with the Iowa caucuses, the US attorney general said the US should own a controlling stake in Nokia, Microsoft’s Surface chief took over both Windows and hardware, and Google revealed its quarterly earnings.

Those big topics were covered on this week’s Vergecast thoroughly. Nilay Patel, Dieter, Bohn, and Paul Miller got together for their weekly chat to discuss how tech ignorance made problems with the Iowa caucuses’ app inevitable, why the so-called “race” to 5G connectivity is making government officials worry about telecom giant Huawei, and how Microsoft and Google compare in integrating their hardware and software products.

There’s a whole lot more in the show — like Paul’s weekly segment “Revenge of the glasshole,” Nilay’s experience watching the Super Bowl in 4K HDR, and rumors about a new Apple TV — so keep listening to hear it all.

Stories discussed this week: