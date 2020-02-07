This week on The Verge, we saw tech troubles with the Iowa caucuses, the US attorney general said the US should own a controlling stake in Nokia, Microsoft’s Surface chief took over both Windows and hardware, and Google revealed its quarterly earnings.
Those big topics were covered on this week’s Vergecast thoroughly. Nilay Patel, Dieter, Bohn, and Paul Miller got together for their weekly chat to discuss how tech ignorance made problems with the Iowa caucuses’ app inevitable, why the so-called “race” to 5G connectivity is making government officials worry about telecom giant Huawei, and how Microsoft and Google compare in integrating their hardware and software products.
There’s a whole lot more in the show — like Paul’s weekly segment “Revenge of the glasshole,” Nilay’s experience watching the Super Bowl in 4K HDR, and rumors about a new Apple TV — so keep listening to hear it all.
Stories discussed this week:
- Election tech was supposed to clean up the Iowa caucus — instead it may have killed it
- Iowa’s caucus fracas shows we’re still too ignorant about how apps work
- America is bad at voting (it isn’t just Iowa)
- US attorney general says tech and telecom industries should invest in Huawei competitors
- Donald Trump ‘apoplectic’ in call with Boris Johnson over Huawei
- US pushing tech and telecom industries to build 5G alternative to Huawei
- Microsoft’s Windows future is now tied to hardware
- Microsoft’s Surface chief now leads Windows and hardware
- YouTube is a $15 billion-a-year business, Google reveals for the first time
- Creators finally know how much money YouTube makes, and they want more of it
- Google now has a ‘multibillion-dollar’ hardware business
- Google opens its latest Google Glass AR headset for direct purchase
- The Super Bowl is streaming in 4K HDR for the first time — here’s how Fox Sports is pulling it off
- Roku and Fox strike a last-minute deal to keep Super Bowl-streaming apps working
- Apple might be releasing a new Apple TV soon
