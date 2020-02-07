Sundance 2020: reviews from the annual indie film festival

Here’s what’s going on in Park City, Utah, this year, as 2020’s kickoff film festival brings together virtual reality experiments, independent cinema from around the world, and first-look sneak peeks from Netflix, Amazon Studios, HBO, and other distribution services.
Jan 26, 2020, 11:20am EST
February 7
Sundance VR and AR got extremely weird in 2020
Don’t forget to bring a swimsuit
February 6
La Llorona review: not the ghost story you’re expecting
A unique take on a familiar curse
February 5
Shirley is a gothic drama about Shirley Jackson’s haunted life
A fittingly weird take on a seminal author
February 5
Pepe the Frog died, and part of the internet died with him
The documentary Feels Good Man explores a meme’s life, death, and rebirth
January 29
Tesla review: a weird, fourth-wall-breaking take on the internet’s favorite inventor
It’s the kind of biopic where Ethan Hawke sings Tears for Fears
January 28
Zola review: proof that a viral Twitter thread can make a great movie
#TheStory turned into a gorgeous caper
January 26
Spree review: in search of an audience
Stranger Things’ Joe Keery gets his creep on in this murder-filled dark comedy