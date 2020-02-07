 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sundance 2020: reviews from the annual indie film festival

VR, independent film, and sneak peeks from streaming services

Contributors: Adi Robertson

Here’s what’s going on in Park City, Utah, this year, as 2020’s kickoff film festival brings together virtual reality experiments, independent cinema from around the world, and first-look sneak peeks from Netflix, Amazon Studios, HBO, and other distribution services.

Jan 26, 2020, 11:20am EST