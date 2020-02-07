The NFL account hijackers just compromised Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts

Several of Facebook’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were hijacked this evening, and the group taking credit is the same one that said it hacked NFL and ESPN social media accounts last week. The hijacked accounts had returned to normal in less than 30 minutes.

A group calling itself OurMine made multiple posts on Facebook’s Twitter account, as well as on its separate Messenger account. The Verge has observed the same tweet posted multiple times before being quickly deleted. Here is what the tweet looked like on the official Facebook Twitter account:

The same message was also posted to the official Messenger handle on Twitter:

You can see how quickly the hijackers’ tweets were being deleted and posted again in this video by Jane Manchun Wong:

It was fun watching this battle between Facebook and hackers where hackers keep posting tweets and Facebook keeps deleting them pic.twitter.com/c7APEJn38I — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 8, 2020

In a statement, Twitter said that the hacking happened through a third-party platform:

Confirming the account was hacked through a third-party platform. As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them.

OurMine also appeared to hijack the official Facebook and Messenger Instagram accounts:

To be clear, what OurMine claimed in its posts is a little misleading. Facebook itself is not being hacked here, and it doesn’t appear that Twitter is, either. The tweets seem to have been sent by a third-party service called Khoros, which is what was also used to send the hijacked tweets from the NFL accounts. Khoros can also publish posts on Instagram.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

OurMine has also taken credit for hacking social media accounts owned by Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, Sundar Pichai, and HBO in the past, though until it took credit for the NFL and ESPN hacks in January, there hadn’t been a reported hack by the group since 2017. A person who appeared to be connected to OurMine told NBC News in January that OurMine stopped work in 2017 “due to some issues” but that the group is now back.