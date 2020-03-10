Dyson’s newest beauty product is a $499 hair straightener

Dyson today unveiled the Corrale, the latest product in its hair care collection. The Corrale is a cordless hair straightener that features a flexible copper plate designed to hold the hair firmly between the clamp and evenly distribute heat. While previous Dyson hair products like the Supersonic and Airwrap focused on drying the hair, the Corrale is meant to be used on already dry hair to smooth, straighten, and style.

The Corrale is shaped like most flat iron clamps, but it has rounded sides. It offers three heat temperatures — 330, 365, and 410 degrees Fahrenheit — to suit different hair types from fine to thick and coarse. Dyson says because of its flexible copper plate design, tension is more evenly distributed across the plate as the user presses their hair through the tool.

Compared to other hair straighteners, the Corrale is supposed to be better at keeping hair all in one place instead of losing strands as the user drags the tool through. This in turn means you don’t have to run the tool through your hair multiple times to smooth it out, resulting in less heat exposure and potential damage overall.

The Corrale has a built-in lithium-ion battery that can be charged to 100 percent within 70 minutes when starting from zero, and can last for 30 to 60 minutes of use depending on how high the temperature is set. While it is cordless, it can also be used corded for professionals who may be working on multiple clients. It also has a flight-safe tab that you can pull to disengage the battery so you can take it on a plane. While its primary purpose is to straighten hair, experienced flat iron users can also use it to create waves, curls, or ringlets.

Compared to the Airwrap, the Corrale heats at a much higher temperature, which is ideal for those with thicker or coarser hair. Dyson tells me that while the Airwrap is aimed at a general consumer demographic, the Corrale is for both at-home users and professionals since it heats up quickly and can address a large variety of hair types for many kinds of hairstyles. The smoothing that you get from the Corrale is also sleeker and shinier than the Airwrap, which uses hot air instead of direct heat.

The Dyson Corrale is available today for $499 and comes in two colors: gray with pink trim or purple with gold trim, though the latter is available only on Dyson.com.

