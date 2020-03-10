Google Pixel 4A hands-on reveals specs, camera, and a possible release window

Following yesterday’s leak that allegedly showed the Google Pixel 4A in a fabric case, YouTube channel TechnoLike Plus has shared an extensive hands-on with the purported midrange device, showing what it might offer both inside and out (via 9to5Google).

First off, as we’ve seen in previous leaks, this phone appears to have a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There’s a hole-punch selfie camera in the display and square camera module around back. It apparently features a single 12-megapixel sensor that can record 4K video, though it’s unclear how it differs from what Google used in the Pixel 3A or Pixel 4. The phone that’s featured in the video has a plastic build and a 5.8-inch display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution.

The video dives into the various nooks and crannies of the Android 10 software, and a benchmark app reveals the Snapdragon 730 processor (which matches what XDA-Developers reported last month) and 6GB of RAM, which is a whopping count for an affordable phone.

The hands-on analysis picked apart a few other interesting bits of information that are new and noteworthy. TechnoLike Plus says that the phone will have a 3,080mAh battery and that they expect two configurations of the Pixel 4A to launch: one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and one with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The channel notes that the higher-end model has dual-SIM support, though that feature could make it to both models. Or perhaps this could be the distinguishing feature of the Pixel 4A XL versus the smaller Pixel 4A.

Also, a software benchmark seems to reveal that this apparent prototype device is running an April security patch, leading the YouTube channel to propose that an early April reveal date for the Pixel 4A could be in the cards.

At first blush, an April announcement seems premature since Google announced the Pixel 3A at last year’s Google I/O 2019 conference in May. Though, with this year’s I/O celebration being canceled due to coronavirus concerns, it’s tough to say how Google will shift around its planned announcements.