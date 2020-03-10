More iOS 14 leaks hint at next Apple hardware and a new home screen view

More details about Apple’s future hardware and software plans are leaking out, thanks to an apparent leaked build of iOS 14 (which, theoretically, doesn’t come out until September) that 9to5Mac has been scouring through. The latest details offer hints at new hardware and several software changes on the iPhone.

An important caveat before diving into all of this: while the leaked code means that Apple is working on all of these features, there’s no guarantee they’ll actually ship or that they’ll ship in the next version of iOS. Features are often delayed and scrapped, and we’re still months out from when Apple typically announces the final features it intends to put into the next version of its operating systems. Hardware releases are hard to predict, too, so it’s not guaranteed that any of these products are arriving imminently, even if code is already being set up for them.

Hardware

The leaked code seems to confirm details about a number of upcoming devices:

An upcoming iPad Pro will include three cameras — like the iPhone Pro — plus an additional time-of-flight sensor for help with AR

A new iPhone with Touch ID is in the works. This is presumably the lower-end iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2.

A new Apple TV box is in the works along with a new Apple TV remote. Unfortunately, there are no details on how the remote might improve on the much-criticized Siri Remote.

AirTags, Apple’s rumored Tile-like item tracker, will have user-replaceable batteries

Most of these details have been rumored already, but their existence in the iOS 14 leak would seem to confirm their accuracy.

Software

A number of new software features have been spotted as well, and these details haven’t been leaked before. According to the reports:

The iOS home screen will get a new list view, letting you more easily find and filter through your apps. It’s not clear exactly where this screen will appear, but it’d offer a major change from the grid.

A new AR app will let you point your phone’s camera at objects in the real world and have the phone display more information about what you’re seeing. At an Apple store, for instance, it could display pricing information and product features, according to 9to5Mac. Apple is reportedly working with Starbucks to support the feature, too.

Third-party apps will be able to integrate wallpapers into the wallpapers section of the Settings app. This should make it easier to switch wallpapers and could finally open dynamic wallpapers up to outside developers.

HomeKit will be able to change the color temperature of lights throughout a day to match the sunlight

An accessibility feature will let phones identify sounds like alarms and doorbells for people with hearing loss

In the thirstiest update of all, Apple will supposedly build #ShotOniPhone contests into the Photos app

It’s likely that 9to5Mac will have more details from its iOS 14 leak throughout the day. Several iOS 14 leaks have come from MacRumors as well, offering details on a new Fitness app and enhanced Pencil support.