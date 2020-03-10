Start planning your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island with this fan-made browser game

Before you can spend all of your time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing and getting stung by wasps, you need to decide what your island will look like. Where should you put your tent? How do you want your rivers to flow? And why wait when you can start planning now? With Happy Island Designer, created by GitHub user eugeneration, players can get a jump-start on just how they want to set up their budding community.

The in-game browser allows you to toy with tents, shops, town buildings, trees, and much more on a grid mimicking that of New Horizons. Where you drop your tent will also determine where you build your first home, making it a crucial decision. It’s a pretty simple map builder that can act as a blueprint for those who love to meticulously plan — especially since New Horizon’s island will be even emptier to start than past games. When you’re done, you can save your map or start again.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20th on the Nintendo Switch. Now if we could just get a browser game for furniture planning.