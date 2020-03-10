Instacart is now offering up to 14 days of pay for workers diagnosed with coronavirus

Instacart has announced new updates to its sick leave policies that give more of its workers, including part-time employees, access to sick pay amid the ongoing spread of the novel coronavirus.

Any part-time employees or full-service shoppers diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, or put in mandatory quarantine will now be able to get up to 14 days of pay. That brings Instacart in line with Uber and Lyft, which will similarly be compensating drivers for up to 14 days of pay if they are affected by the novel coronavirus. However, it’s worth noting that this policy will only be available for 30 days from March 9th, according to Instacart’s blog.

Delivery companies DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub haven’t replied to requests for comment asking if they plan to pay workers who have to miss work due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Instacart is also letting all of its in-store shoppers accrue sick pay

Instacart is also letting all of its in-store shoppers nationally accrue sick pay, and that includes part-time employees. This benefit was previously only available to shoppers in select markets. Instacart shoppers can earn one hour of sick pay for every 30 hours worked, up to a maximum of 40 hours per year. Sick pay accrual will be backdated to the start of this year.

On Friday, Instacart also rolled out a new “Leave at My Door Delivery” option across North America. Before Friday, it was in testing, and the company said it had seen a “significant surge in usage of this feature over the last few weeks,” which is why it decided to roll the feature out nationally. Postmates also rolled out a similar feature on Friday, and DoorDash and Grubhub let you enter instructions to have orders left at your door.