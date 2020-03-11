Pixel 4A leak reveals $399 starting price

Notable phone leaker Evan Blass tweeted images of billboard mockups that claim to show the Google Pixel 4A’s starting price: $399. This is the same starting price as the Pixel 3A from last year.

This is the third Pixel 4A leak this week. Yesterday, YouTube channel TechnoLike Plus shared an extensive hands-on with the purported midrange device, showing what it might offer. So far, it seems like the phone will feature a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a hole-punch selfie camera, and a square camera module on the back. At least one model might include a 5.8-inch display with a 2340 x 1080 resolution. The device might also feature a Snapdragon 730 processor (which matches what XDA-Developers reported last month) and 6GB of RAM, although TechnoLike Plus says there will be two models and one will have 4GB of RAM instead. Both models would include 64GB of storage. The higher-end model might also feature a dual-SIM card slot.

All of this is to say, in typical Google fashion, we seemingly know a lot about this yet-to-be-announced device. The company previously announced the Pixel 3A at its annual I/O conference in 2019, but the event was canceled this year because of COVID-19 concerns, so it’s unclear how Google might handle this phone launch.