Greta Thunberg urges climate protests to move online because of coronavirus outbreaks

Greta Thunberg is calling on other young climate activists to avoid big protests and move their demonstrations online amid efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. Over the past year and a half, Thunberg has incited thousands of students across the globe to protest inaction on climate change. She’s inspired many to join massive demonstrations like those outside United Nations climate conferences in New York and Madrid last year. Now, she’s asking people to stay home.

“unite behind experts and science”

On Twitter, Thunberg asked people to join a digital strike by posting a photo of themselves along with the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline. Just as she does when it comes to climate change, Thunberg urged people to “unite behind experts and science” to address the current public health crisis posed by the novel coronavirus.

“We’ll have to find new ways to create public awareness & advocate for change that don’t involve too big crowds,” Thunberg tweeted. “Listen to local authorities.”

So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let’s take one week at the time.

You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline !#fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate 4/4 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 11, 2020

Major environmental actions have been planned for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this April, but COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, has jeopardized events planned throughout the year. United Nations talks on climate change in Bonn, Germany, and festivals like Coachella and South by Southwest are just a few of the many events that have been postponed or canceled as part of attempts to stop the virus from spreading.