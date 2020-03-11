Blue Origin reveals shiny new mission control room for future New Glenn rocket

Aerospace company Blue Origin has finished building its mission control center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where engineers will monitor launches of the company’s future New Glenn rocket. A new video shows off the shiny, white space filled with curved rows of desks and monitors all positioned in front of a giant screen.

The mission control room is located inside Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket factory, a giant facility at the Cape where the company has been developing the massive orbital rocket for the last few years. When complete, New Glenn is expected to be a big commercial competitor, towering over 95 meters, or 313 feet, high and capable of launching up to 45 metric tons, or nearly 100,000 pounds, into low Earth orbit. Blue Origin has also designed the rocket to be partially reusable, capable of landing on a floating platform at sea — similar to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

An inside look at our completed mission control in the #NewGlenn rocket factory. pic.twitter.com/65FAhPBbgh — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 11, 2020

The new video of Blue Origin’s mission control comes just a week after the company showed off another crucial part of the New Glenn program: the completed nose cone that will sit on top of the rocket and shield satellites during flight. Important pieces of the New Glenn puzzle are coming together. Now we just need the finished rocket so that all of these elements can be put to use. The New Glenn is expected to make its debut flight in 2021.