Amazon’s Ring announces the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Video Doorbell 3 Plus

Amazon’s Ring announced two new battery-powered doorbell video cameras today: the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and a new “plus” model, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus. The Video Doorbell 3 costs $199.99, while the Video Doorbell 3 Plus costs $229.99, and they’ll both ship on April 8th. You can preorder them now.

The biggest new feature is a technology that’s exclusive to the Video Doorbell 3 Plus: you’ll be able to view the four seconds of footage before motion is detected (though that video is in black and white). Ring calls the feature “Pre-Roll.” The company’s wired doorbells have a similar feature, as does Arlo’s wired video doorbells, but it’s new to a Ring battery-powered doorbell and Ring says it “has only a minimal impact on battery performance.”

This video shows Pre-Roll in action:

Ring says both doorbells also have enhanced dual-band 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz Wi-Fi and new adjustable motion zones that can detect motion within five to 15 feet of your front door.

The Video Doorbell 2 is still available to buy on Ring’s website, and it’s discounted to $169.99, down from $199.99. It offers many of the same features as the Video Doorbell 3, so it could be an option if you’re looking for a Ring video doorbell at a cheaper price.

Ring is also introducing new versions of its Ring Chime and Ring Chime Pro, which plug into an outlet and announce notifications from your Ring doorbells and cameras. The new Ring Chime Pro has a built-in night light, and like the first-generation Chime Pro, it has a Wi-Fi extender to improve the connection between your Ring devices. The new models also look much nicer than the previous ones, in my opinion.

Grid View



The new Ring Chime costs $29.99 and the new Chime Pro costs $49.99. You can preorder them today, and they’ll ship on April 8th.

Ring has received criticism for the security of its products in recent months. In an effort to mitigate those concerns, the company introduced mandatory two-factor authentication on February 18th and a new privacy dashboard in January.