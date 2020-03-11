Amazon continues push into sports with National Women’s Soccer League on Twitch

Twitch is more than just a game streaming platform, and Amazon wants to use it as such by bringing more sports matches to the platform.

Today, the Women’s National Soccer League announced it would stream 24 of its games on Twitch as part of a three-year deal. The rest of the games will air on CBS, CBS Sports Network, and CBS All Access. The games made available for free to fans on Twitch are select matches from the 2020 NWSL regular season, according to a press release.

Twitch will also serve, however, as the NWSL’s exclusive international partner outside of the US. That means all 108 regular season games, the playoffs, and championship will be available to global viewers via Amazon’s platform. One of the big advantages Twitch has is the interactivity of the platform. Twitch and the NWSL are set to collaborate on additional league and player-focused content, including original programming.

“We also are eager to team up with Twitch to showcase the brightest stars in the sport,” Lisa Baird, commissioner of the NWSL, said in a press release. “These partnerships will continue to amplify the NWSL and its teams on a national and international stage.”

Again, the NWSL is just another example in Amazon’s quest for sports dominance. On top of being the biggest esports streaming site in the world, Twitch already streams NBA G League (the NBA’s official minor league) games, and National Women’s Hockey League games. The company also announced that Prime Video subscribers in four states would get 21 free Yankees games this season. The company also streams Thursday Night Football, struck deals to carry Premier League matches in the UK (an important part of its global push), and set a contract last year to stream a package of massively popular UEFA Champions League tournament matches in Germany.