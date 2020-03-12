Universal delays F9 to April 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic

Universal Pictures has delayed the release of F9, the ninth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, to 2021 amid coronavirus fears.

The movie was set to be released on May 22nd, but will now open on April 2nd, 2021, in North America according to Universal Pictures — almost a full year later. That new date was originally reserved for Fast and Furious 10, suggesting that the tenth installment in the franchise is also delayed.

“While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration,” a press release reads. “Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together.”

F9 is the latest film to be delayed because of the outbreak. A Quiet Place II, No Time To Die, and Peter Rabbit 2 were all delayed over the last couple of weeks. Questions about delays for other blockbuster titles set to be released soon, including Mulan and Black Widow, are currently circulating.

The coronavirus has been rapidly spreading around the world over the past few weeks. So far, over 130,000 cases have been confirmed and more than 4,700 people have died. A number of major events have also been canceled, including SXSW, Emerald City Comic Con, and the Geneva Motor Show.