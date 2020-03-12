A new Twitter client finally gives us the power to edit tweets — sort of

Brizzly, a Twitter client that first launched in 2009, is back with a new goal to serve the needs of all the world’s Twitter power users. The company is launching its Brizzly Plus service today, a subscription that costs $6 per month, or $60 annually, and gives people access to non-native Twitter features like an undo button and auto-deletion.

The undo button allows subscribers to set a delay between when they type and send their tweet and when it posts. They can choose between no delay, a 10-second delay, or a 10-minute delay. During that time, they can click “undo,” which cancels the tweet and gives them time to edit. They can redo any tweet, too, which allows them to make changes, tweet again, and Brizzly will delete the old tweet. It’s not technically an edit, but it streamlines the process because Brizzly copies the text from the offending tweet automatically.

Meanwhile, auto-delete allows users to choose between 24 hours, one week, or one month to have their tweets deleted, regardless of whether they were sent through Brizzly. If users do want to save certain tweets, they can do so with a feature called “Fave to Save,” which lets them set any number of likes as a threshold, and tweets that meet it will be saved from deletion.

Auto-deletion is a feature that other third-party services pioneered, and it’s one that people have seemingly enjoyed. Still, Twitter doesn’t natively allow for it. People have also asked Twitter to build an edit button, but CEO Jack Dorsey has said it’ll “probably” never happen. He said it defeats the original purpose of Twitter.

“We started as an SMS, text message service. And as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back,” he said in January. “We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling, in the early days.”

But that’s not stopping Brizzly from working around Dorsey’s wishes. Is an edit button worth up to $70 per year, though? I guess it depends on how many typos you make on a daily basis.