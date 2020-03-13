James Bond Kevlar case makes cheap Nokia phone look bulletproof

Images of what appears to be a new 007-branded Kevlar case for HMD’s Nokia 6.2 phone have leaked online, and it almost makes the midrange handset look bulletproof. The images were posted to Twitter by WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, and they show what’s almost certainly a result of the brand partnership HMD announced last week, which will also see its first 5G phone appear in the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die. The case previously leaked in a retailer listing spotted earlier this month by NPU.

The switch to Nokia is a big move for Bond, who’s always been more of a Sony man in the past. Pierce Brosnan famously used a Sony Ericsson JB988 to control a car in Tomorrow Never Dies, for example, while Daniel Craig has used Sony Ericsson M600i, C902, and K800i handsets (identified thanks to T3’s sleuthing). However, the partnership was strained on one occasion when Daniel Craig refused to pose with a Sony Xperia Z4. “The thinking, subjectively/objectively is that James Bond only uses the ‘best,’ and in their minds, the Sony phone is not the ‘best’,” a subsequently leaked email read.

Now, we wouldn’t go as far as to say HMD’s phones are the best around, either, but if Bond is looking for a solid midrange handset, he could do a lot worse. A previous leak suggested that the cases will retail for €25, will be available later this month, and there’ll also be a version available for the Nokia 7.2 as well as the 6.2. There’s no word on whether the cases are actually bulletproof, though, but we’re guessing not.